James A. Robbins was born March 27, 1951 in Cherokee to Arvel A. and Mary Doris Robbins. He passed from this life in Enid on October 15, 2020. He attended Cherokee Public Schools and received his Bachelor’s Degree from NWOSU in Alva, Oklahoma. On June 27, 1975 he and Jean Mahieu were married in Helena.

James worked in law enforcement as Cherokee Chief of Police and as Grant County Undersheriff. After leaving law enforcement, he began his career with Koch Hydrocarbon, now known as OneOK. He was a member of the Medford Masonic Lodge, Medford Lions Club, and Scout Master for the Medford Boy Scouts for many years. He was also a member of the Medford First Baptist Church.

James is survived by his wife, Jean, Medford; daughter, Krista and Fabian Reyes, Frederick; daughter, Sheila and Jim Shepherd, Medford; son, Clayton and Megan Robbins, Bray; grandchildren, Alexander and Baylee Reyes, Yukon, Diego Reyes, Germany (serving in the military), Esai Reyes, Frederick, Ethan, Samuel and Maggie Mae Shepherd, Medford, Paige Robbins, Bray; great granddaughter, Aria Beckett Reyes, Lawton; one brother, Tim Robbins and wife, Dorothy, Omaha, Nebraska.

James is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Robert Robbins; three sisters, Carolyn Louise Robbins, Mary Beth Robbins and Virginia Ann Robbins.

Graveside memorial service for James will be at 10 am., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Good Hope Cemetery south of Helena with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Medford. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be made to Medford Masonic Lodge or Medford First Baptist Church through the funeral home.