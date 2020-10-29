The memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Esther Ruth Lingemann, 61, Cherokee, will be held privately. Services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.

Esther Ruth Lingemann passed into the arms of her loving Savior October 21, 2020 after a courageous five-year battle with Cancer.

She was born May 4, 1959 to John and Ella Mae Silvey in St. Louis, Missouri.

She married Kevin Lingemann April 7, 1990. She was a Cherokee High School graduate and received two Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and English from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. She also became certified to be a Public-School Teacher.

Esther held numerous jobs including being an insurance agent, substitute teacher and the Cherokee City Clerk and Treasurer. Esther was extremely creative and enjoyed numerous hobbies, activities and entertaining others, especially her nieces and nephews. Some of her hobbies included collecting and refinishing antique furniture; crocheting; cross stitching; collecting vintage material and making quilts; collecting and restoring silverware; canning jellies; home interior decorating; gardening; growing succulents, entertaining with themes and tea parties. Even though Esther excelled at many tasks, she enjoyed writing journals that reflected her greatest joy and love for God.

Esther was a devoted loving wife to Kevin. Her nieces and nephews looked forward to spending time with an aunt that devoted herself to caring for them. Esther was known for her caring and generous heart toward family and friends, always ready to help. She was an animal lover who gave homes to many dogs and stray cats over the years. She had a great sense of humor and could illicit laughs from her antics. Her nieces treasure the special quilts she sewed for them. She put others’ needs first (offering a hand to others in need) and loved deeply through her actions. She was a loyal friend.

In Esther’s own penned words, a summary of her life is as follows: “We come to a great awakening; our place in the passage of time is so very short. This awakening prepares us to turn our lives and future over to God who longs to bring us to Himself. It brings comfort to reflect God’s final day in Revelation 21:4 ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.’”

She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Kevin Lingemann; six brothers and one sister, John Mark and Janet Silvey, Mary and Keith Gerrels, Stephen Silvey, Tim and Olga Silvey, Paul and Rebecca Silvey, Danny and Maria Silvey, and Joel and Tressa Silvey; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ella Mae Silvey

In lieu of flowers those who wish may give a donation to Hospice Circle of Love in Enid, or a charity of their choice with Brown-Cummings Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds.

