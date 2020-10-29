Phyllis Erline Farney

Funeral service for Phyllis was at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Cherokee Christian Church.  Burial was at Apostolic Cemetery near Burlington with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee.  Viewing was 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.,  Friday with family present from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.  www.lanmanmemorials.com  Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. 

Memorials may be given to Burlington Fire Department or Cherokee First Christian Church through the funeral home.

