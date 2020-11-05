Memorial services for Sandra Kay Schubert were at 2 p.m., Oct. 31, at the Alva First United Methodist Church with Reverend Katie Hill officiating. Internment followed at the Keith Cemetery. Arrangements were by Wharton Funeral Chapel.

Sandra Kay Schubert, daughter of Cleota (Morrison) and Fred Crawford, was born June 23, 1935 in Cherokee. She was the first baby to be born in the Cherokee Hospital. Sandra passed away in Lawrence, Kansas on October 25, 2020.

Sandra attended high school in Colorado Springs, Colorado but moved to Alva her senior year. She was a graduate of Alva High School and then she attended OSU’s nursing program, graduating from the program as a Registered Nurse in 1974.

Sandra was united in marriage to Jack Schubert in February of 1978. They were married for 21 years. Sandra worked as an RN in the ICU with Dr. Nazih Zuhdi in Oklahoma City and also worked in the burn unit. She also shared with her husband Jack, in the cattle buying business.

Sandra was an excellent cook, she was always willing to assist in hosting showers, luncheons and social get-togethers. She appreciated the beauty of nature through birds, plants and flowers. She enjoyed art and the artifacts of Oklahoma, in addition to the history of the land run and the settlement of Oklahoma. She was known for her prize winning ice cream at the fair as well as exhibits. She served as a flower judge in addition to entering flowers in the fair.

Sandra attended worship at the First United Methodist Church in Alva, Oklahoma where she was a member of ‘Priscilla Circle’ and the ‘We Are One’ Sunday school class. She was also a member of the Petunia Garden Club, the Household Executives Extension, 20th Century Social Organization and served as President of the Nescatunga Arts Fair.

Sandra was preceded in death by: her parents, Fred and Cleota; her husband Jack Schubert; a son Jay Kasparek; and a sister, Vickie Crawford.

Sandra was a devoted mother and loyal friend who will be greatly missed. She is survived by: one son, Ryan Powell; two daughters, Diane Kasparek-Spicer and Brenda Powell; Grandsons, Seth Powell and Jack Nestleroad; Granddaughters, Brooke Spicer; Blaire (Spicer) Campbell, Sophia Smith, Paula (Kasparek) Kletke and Taylor Powell; Great-Grandsons, Maxwell Campbell, Dane Campbell and Smyth Spicer Strahan; Great-Granddaughters, Adalida Powell, Georgia Powell and Darian Carothers; and her beloved faithful pet, Isabelle.