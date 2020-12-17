The Graham family would like to announce the heavenly birth of their mother, Donna Graham. This deadly virus visited the Graham family and took a wonderful lady home to Jesus. Donna Graham was born May 30, 1946 and went into Jesus’ loving arms December 10, 2020. She battled Covid19 for several weeks and succumbed to complications from Covid19.

She graduated from Burlington High School in 1964. She went on to graduate from Wichita Business College. She built a strong family on a farm just east of the Medicine River. She worked at Tighe’s Café, the OSU Extension Office and the Department of Agriculture ASCS office.

She later moved to Cherokee and loved her neighbors there like family. Donna lived a great example of a Christian’s life. She enjoyed taking countless children to church over the years. She taught Sunday School and Christ Cadets. Her home was open to everyone, especially children. She loved life and was blessed to travel to many places. However, above all she loved people. All her friends and family received a blessing every time they were in her presence. She is now in the presence of Jesus Christ our Savior and being blessed by One even greater than herself.

She is survived by her two sons, Greg Graham and wife, Christi of Cherokee and Doug Graham and wife, Anne of Burlington; five grandchildren, Jordan Kelley, Heather Steele, Zoey, Carlee, and Aidan Graham; her sister, Jean Foltz; brother, Jim Foltz and wife, Linda; her unrelated sisters, Cathy Swafford and Ellen Walborn. Donna always wanted grandchildren and before she was blessed with them, she found her own special “grandchildren”, Bayli Hyde, Domanic Jones, Tyer Newton, Alyse Swafford, Jamie Pena, Danielle Miller, Tracy Gatlin, and Tina Wessels. She is survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She was called Grandma and Aunt Donna by many and she loved each one beyond measure.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Fred Graham. They had a love for the ages. She was also preceded by her father and mother, Alby and Eunice Foltz; one brother, Max Foltz, and sister, Bonnie Carson.

Service for Donna were at 11 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Riverside Church of Christ parking lot. Viewing was from 1:30-5 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be given to Burlington Lions Club – Dakota Smith Fund through the funeral home.