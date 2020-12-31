Mary Arlene Puffinbarger McPherson, 76, of Newton, Kansas passed away on December 21, 2020 of natural causes.

Mary was born on February 5, 1944 to A.R. “Bill” Puffinbarger and Esther Cox Puffinbarger in Alfalfa County.

After graduating from Byron-Driftwood High School in 1962, she went on to study Nursing at Hutchinson Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an RN from 1974 – 2007. She wed Larry McPherson in 1963, and they were married for fifty-seven years.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Esther Puffinbarger; four siblings, Arthur Dale Puffinbarger, JoAnn Coday, Jerry Puffinbarger, and Betty Boyle

Mary is survived by her husband, Larry; her sister, Martha Bowers; her two daughters, Patricia Cross and Sue Spissu; five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Graveside service for Mary was at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Byron-Amorita Cemetery. Viewing with family present was from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Saturday. Arrangements were by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Face Book: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to University of Kansas Medical Center, Department of Neurology (in honor of Makayla Barone.)