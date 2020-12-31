Robert Glen Gammon, 84, of Oklahoma City passed. He was born in Cherokee, the son of Glen and Mildred Harris Gammon, and raised in Cherokee, graduating high school in 1954.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Shirley.

He leaves behind his daughter Terrie Gammon, daughter Tracey and Anthony Capers, son Robert Gammon, Jr. and Kory, daughter Jacki and Jay Nelson, daughter Jennifer and Mike Kanitz, daughter Tricia and Wayne Hull, Son Mike and Leah Gammon, son Pat and Amy Gammon, son Dereck and Nicole Gammon of, Daughter Kay and Scott Ranney, son Lee Wagoner, twenty-one grandkids, seven great grandkids.

The family has chosen to have a private cremation service now and plan to have a memorial service/ celebration of life this spring in Billings.