Gladys Fae Whitehead Weigand passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021. Viewing was January 19 at Shelley Family Funeral Home at 906 W. Kansas Ave. Arkansas City, KS from 9:30- 11:30 a.m. Graveside services were at Parker Cemetery in Arkansas City, KS at 2 PM.

Born January 17, 1932, to Arthur and Elsie (Glenn) Whitehead outside of Capron, Gladys was the third of five sisters. The sisters grew up on a farm in Alfalfa County, close in age and spirit. The girls helped in the daily work of life on a farm, as well as working summers to help other local families and more distant relatives. Gladys was a blessing to her extended family throughout her life, helping with children, tending to them during illnesses, and feeding harvest crews. As Gladys and her sisters grew up, they remained close, marrying and having children of their own, but exchanging frequent letters and phone calls, and getting together every chance they could.

After graduating from Driftwood High School, Gladys studied nursing at Cherokee Hospital. Everyone loved her sense of fun and appreciated her efficient, caring attention. Gladys married Norman Weigand on May 1st of 1953. They had three children, Ronda, Mary, and Randall.

Gladys was the fun aunt, teaching her sisters’ kids, and their children, to make ugly faces to upset their mothers and crack the kids up. Loved ones always looked forward to hearing her stories and she’d do anything to make the story great. She would give anything she had to anyone who needed it. She was involved in the church and charity work all her life and will be remembered by friends and family as generous and big-hearted.

Gladys is survived by her husband Norman, her children Ronda (Dean) Dutton and Randall (Denise), and her sisters Virginia Tatro and Jewell James, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She goes to join her parents, her sisters JoAnn Dorris and Helen Knopf, and daughter Mary Hall.