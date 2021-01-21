Graveside services for John Frech were 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Carmen City Cemetery with Rev. Timothy Roggow officiating. Interment was under the direction of Wentworth Mortuary, LLC of Carmen. The service was live streamed on Marshall Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Johnny F. Frech, son of the late John Gottlieb and Anna Marie (Meyhofer) Frech, was born June 21, 1931, on the family farmstead and passed away January 10, 2021, at Enid at the age of 89 years, 6 months, and 19 days.

John attended school at Lambert graduating with the class of 1949. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1950-1954. On August 1, 1956, he was united in marriage to Clara Louise Brune at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Enid. They raised their family of four children in the Carmen area on the farmstead except for a brief period in Houston, Texas.

He was baptized and confirmed in the Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Cherokee and later became a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Alva. He was also a member of the American Legion. John enjoyed farming and raising his cattle.

Besides his parents, John and Anna, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Lanning; and a brother Moritz Frech.

He is survived by his wife, Clara, of the home; a daughter, Beth Schoeling and husband, Gary, of Alva; two sons, Paul Frech and wife, Donita, of Bixby, and Chris Frech and wife, Cecilia, of Enid; a son-in-law, David Lanning of Edmond; four grandchildren, Cody Frech and wife, Emily, of Broken Arrow, Cortney Frech of Bixby, Kyle Schoeling of Alva, and Seann Lanning of Hampton, Virginia; two great grandchildren, Sophia Chastain and Allison Frech of Broken Arrow; other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the mortuary to the Zion Lutheran Church, the American Legion, local Disabled Veterans Association, or the Carmen Fire and Rescue.

