Robert “Bob” Eugene Bahm, 93, of Kaw City, left this life on January 15, 2021.

A Rosary Service was held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.