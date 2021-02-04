Davetta “Heidi” Swadley Fesmire went to heaven on January 26, 2021. She fought a good fight and in the end she was welcomed to heaven by Jesus. No more pain or sorrow.

Heidi was born on October 22, 1980 to David and Jacqueline Swadley. Her big brother, Tim and sister, Chrissie catered to her every need or whim.

In 2001 Heidi met a soon to be sailor and married Chris Robinson. They had a daughter, Bethany.

In 2010 Heidi met “tall man,” Logan Scott Fesmire. They married and had two children, Ella and Augustus.

Heidi worked at Jumbo’s and then at Carrier Coop for ten years. She loved all the people she met.

Heidi was loved and respected by those around her, but she was also known for her love of cooking. Heidi loved to furnish cupcakes, cookies, and meals whenever she had the opportunity.

Heidi was led to the Lord at eight years of age. Heidi’s life was an example of her love for Christ. Heidi’s life was her family. She relished in her children and their activities along with her nieces and nephews. Even through her personal time of illness, she was always involved with her family and friends.

Heidi leaves behind her husband, Scott; her daughters, Bethany and Ella; her son, Augustus; her parents, David and Jacqueline Swadley; her sister, Chrissie Counce; her brother, Tim Swadley; mother-in-law, Deborah Fesmire; brother-in- law, Damon Fesmire and wife, Darcey; sister-in-law, Stephanie Shepard and husband, Troy; nieces; nephews, and countless friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents and father-in-law, Charles Fesmire.

Graveside service for Heidi was at 2 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Good Hope Cemetery south of Helena on Highway 58. Arrangements were by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Helena. Viewing was from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday with family present from 6-7 p.m. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be made to Autism Oklahoma or Enid First Assembly of God Youth through the funeral home.