Ronald Otis Allison

Ron was born on August 20, 1943 to Otis Allison and Erma Oakley Allison in Cherokee and passed from this life on February 27, 2021 in Alva.

Ron graduated from Cherokee High School with the class of 1961. He attended Oklahoma State University and Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He joined the National Guard in 1965.

Ron Married Linda Goode in 1964 and to this union Kevin and Donelle were born. Ron then married Judy Stairs in 1975 and they were married for 45 years. Ron gained a son Rod, and to this union two more children were born, TJ and Brandi.

Ron was a hard working farmer and rancher in the Cherokee area, even raising sheep with the Wiebeners for a few years. Ron loved team roping and was one of the original members of the Cherokee Round Up Club.

He supported his children and grandchildren in all of their activities, and could be heard helping the referees make sure they made the right call.

He had a special bond for all of his dogs, especially Lucy. Ron was a fun-loving guy. He worked hard and played hard. Ron was a lifelong member of the Cherokee United Methodist Church.

Those who preceded Ron in death include his parents; his sister, Colleen Harris and his son, TJ Allison.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; his children, Donelle Wiechman and husband, Mike, Kevin Allison and wife, Angela, Rod Jantz, and wife, Stephanie, Brandi Crenshaw and husband, Aaron; daughter-in-law, Nicole Allison; fifteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Services for Ron were at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Exhibit Building at Alfalfa County Fairgrounds with burial at Cherokee Municipal Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. Viewing was from 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the funeral home. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be given to Cherokee United Methodist Church New Building Fund through the funeral home or the Allison Family Love Fund at Gateway Bank.