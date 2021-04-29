Shirley Ruth Hurst

Shirley Ruth Shafer Hurst, resident of Cherokee, was born in Fairview on August 11, 1934 to Guy Irving Shafer and Goldia LaVaughn Bartley Shafer. She passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:15 p.m. surrounded by family.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Vida Lee Bowles and brother, Guy Eugene Shafer.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Billy Don Hurst of Cherokee. May 29, 2021 would have been their 50th wedding anniversary.

Shirley is also survived by a big and loving family, her brother, Vaughn D. Shafer, Claremore; her nephew, Alan Bowles, Rogers, Arkansas and many other nieces and nephews; her daughter, Nanci Lynne Byrne (Peter), Broomfield, Colorado; son, Russell Don Hurst, Conrad, Montana (Lynn Karen Hurst); daughter, Carrie Sue Anderson (Kelly), Waco, Texas; daughter, Robin Rochelle Edmondson (Marshall Ross), Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; son, Troy Jon Hurst (Lesley Hurst), Anthony, Kansas.

Shirley has thirteen grandchildren, Joe Ryan Cox (Mandy), Holly Elise Whittle (William Wade), Billy Lee Cox (Randi), Ryan Patrick Coyne (Brittnee), Trevor Lane Coyne, Lacey Joe Anderson, Jordan Kelly Anderson (Alison), Demirese Dawn Hurst, Michael Wade Cox, Clay Alan Cox (Jessi), Megan Peterson, Charlie Arthur, Dakota Buckly Ray Knabe.

Shirley and Bill are also blessed with ten great grandchildren, Jacobi Blake Cox, Caleb Lee Cox, Zander Scott Cox, Tobi Jolee Cox, Jessica Sachiko Whittle, Kynzlee Lynn Cox, Ryan Lee Cox, Daxton Lee Cox, Aaliyhia Grace Ann Cox and Andrea Hope Cox. They have three great-great grandchildren, Remington Mae Cox, Reagan Jean Cox and Beau Kelly Anderson.

At her request Shirley was cremated and a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Exhibit Building at Alfalfa County Fairgrounds in Cherokee. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com.