Norma Lee (Brown) Stein, 94, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire, Kan.

Norma was born January 20, 1927 in Cherokee to Harry L. and Myrtle (Glenn) Pollock.

On August 3, 1945 she married Thomas Jacob Brown in Cherokee. To this union three daughters were born. Tom preceded her in death on October 15, 1981. She married Don Stein on January 6, 1995. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2006.

Norma had a 35-year career working at 4th National Bank in Wichita. She started as a bookkeeper, moved on to head teller in her department, managed a branch bank, and finally became an officer of what is now Bank of America.

She was an excellent business woman but most of all a cherished mother and grandmother. There was always a smile on her face and she never complained or spoke poorly of another person. Being together with family and friends made her happiest of all. Her grandchildren say that her dedication was a steadfast example of what love really is.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Margaret Godwin and Maxine Parkhurst. She is survived by daughters, Constance Loveall-Ast, Mary Kathleen Adair, and Teresa Elaine Myers; one brother, Lynn Edward Pollock; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Graveside Services at 3 p.m., Friday May 7, 2021, at Cherokee Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com