Wilma Mae Foote, age 76, was born in the County of Bates in Missouri on May 11, 1944, the daughter of Edgar and Anna Alma Personett Miller. She passed from this life on May 6, 2021 at Share Medical Center in Alva.

She came to Oklahoma in 1956 and went to Burlington and Cherokee Schools.She and Felter R. Foote of Oklahoma were married in 1964. Wilma was a mother and homemaker.

Wilma has left behind one daughter, Rita Sue Foote; two grandchildren and one sister, Millie McConnell.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one son, Michael Ray Foote.

Graveside service for Wilma were at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Cherokee Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. Viewing was 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in Cherokee.