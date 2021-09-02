Helen Mae Alexander, age 57, Amorita, passed away August 24, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska after a brave and lengthy battle with breast cancer and sarcoma of the lung.

Helen was born November 21, 1963, in Kiowa, Kansas to William Alexander, Jr. and Mary Katherine (Stewart) Alexander. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1982 and Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 1987. After college, Helen lived in the Tulsa area and then in Wichita, Kansas for many years. She started working for AT&T in Goddard, Kansas, until she transferred to Omaha, Nebraska in February 1993. She continued working for AT&T, Lucent Technologies, Avaya and Connectivity Solutions until the factory was shut down. After that she returned home to Oklahoma and assisted her mom in her final years. She then continued helping others in the community until returning to Omaha the final time for treatment in 2020.

Helen is survived by her brothers, Gary Alexander and wife, Rhonda, Cimarron, Kansas and Phillip Alexander and wife, Lisabet, Gretna, Nebraska, her nieces and nephews and their children, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Alexander; her brother, Mike; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Driftwood Christian Church in Cherokee with Mr. Rod Rieger officiating. Interment will follow the service at Byron – Amorita Cemetery. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Driftwood Christian Church in Cherokee, Oklahoma or Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel – 1901 Sixth Ave – Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.