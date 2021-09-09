Paula Jean Woodard (PJ) passed away at the age of 69 on September 4, 2021 while living in Rockwall, Texas. A dedicated mother and extremely loving woman, PJ will be missed dearly by family and friends.

Born on February 6, 1952 in Hardtner, Kansas, PJ was raised in Cherokee by parents Denny and Wilma Diel. Born with a heart of gold, PJ was a very special individual and an exceptionally hard worker.

After growing up on a farm, PJ traded in country life for the big city by moving to Dallas for fashion college. Over the years, PJ had a very successful sales career in various industries.

As for her personal life, PJ married Billy Woodard and they were blessed with their only son, Justin Woodard. From the minute Justin was born, PJ devoted her life to being an amazing, caring, and loving mother.

Through Justin’s grade school and high school years, PJ never missed a baseball or football game. Even as Justin grew up, the two had an inseparable bond, attending numerous Oklahoma Sooners football games and concerts together.

Very strong in her faith, PJ was a tough woman who was determined to live a life devoted to God.

PJ leaves behind her son Justin; brother Reggie Diel and wife Kay; nieces Daree and EJ. PJ is also survived by a large extended family in Oklahoma and Texas.

Service will be streamed at St. Monica’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at http://stmonicachurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Phone: +1 866-278-5833

Or: https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html