Funeral services for Jack Lewis Lanakila Jones was at 2 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Alva First Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Hadsell and Pastor Ryan Pullan officiating. Interment was at the Short Spring Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Alva.

Jack Lewis Lanakila Jones, son of Judy Lynn (Perrin) Jones and the late James Lewis “Jim” Jones, was born February 23, 1991, in Alva, Oklahoma, and passed away September 4, 2021, at Enid, Oklahoma, at the age of 30 years, 6 months, and 11 days.

Jack graduated from Alva High School with the Class of 2010 and attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He worked as a case manager at the Bill Johnson Correctional Center from 2011 until 2019. On November 30, 2018, he was united in marriage to his soul mate, best friend, and love of his life, Amanda Kutz in Alva. He was currently working in the IT Department at BancCentral.

He was a member of the Faith Center Fellowship Church. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, grilling. He loved being with family and friends, always playing with his kids and never missing their events. His kids were his life and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t have done for them.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Jones and Marvin and Betty Perrin.

Jack is survived by his wife, Amanda, Alva; four children, Riecyn, Breckyn, Addisann, and Morgann, all of Alva; his mother, Judy Jones, Alva; his grandfather, Ted Jones, Waynoka; one sister, Jamie McAlister and husband, Josh, Goltry; other relatives and many friends.

Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to a Love Fund which has been established at BancCentral.