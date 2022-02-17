Deborah Kaye Hale, 72 passed from this life to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at her home in Shawnee. She was born April 3rd, 1949, to Matthew William Henry Heath “Bill” and Ollivene Grace “Obby” (Cole) Heath in Memphis, Tenn.

She was raised in Cherokee, where she attended high school and met the love of her life, Steven Hale.

Steve and Deborah attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where she majored in drama. They were married on June 10, 1967, in Clinton. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2017.

After Steve surrendered to ministry in 1969, he and Deborah served at Custer Avenue Baptist Church in Clinton, First Baptist Church in Cordell, First Southern Baptist in Liberal, Kan., First Baptist Church in Woodward, and First Baptist Church in Hollis.

Deborah taught women’s bible studies and led the drama team for many children’s, youth, and adult musicals. She and Steve were asked to perform dramatic music and storytelling at local church reunions and community festivities.

They co-founded Administrative Consultant Service in 1985 where Deborah served as the CEO and President for 37 years. After retiring from church ministry, they continued to spread the good news of Jesus through their interactions with staff and clients from coast to coast.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Obby Heath and her husband, Steven Allen Hale.

Family members left to cherish her memory are her three adult children and their spouses, Candace (Hale) Roberts and her husband Larry, Shawnee; Carrie (Hale) Boelke and her husband Brian, Mazeppa, Minn.; Matthew Benton Hale and his wife Amy of Newalla; Grandchildren, Lyndsy Aguirre and her husband Lawrence, Castle Rock, Colo.; Ashley (Roberts) Cordova and her husband Quinn, Morrison, Colo.; Loryn Hovelson and her husband Riley of Chatfield, Minn..; Steven Boelke and his wife Maiy of Vientiane, Laos; Nathan Roberts, and his wife Taylor of Shawnee, Troy Boelke and his wife Vindya,Tampa, Fla., Christopher Allen Hale, Newalla; Crystal Gibbs,Carrollton, Texas; Miranda, Veronica, and Leah Roberts, Patricia Brown; Great-grandchildren Noah, Leera, Callum and Cypress; siblings, Dan Heath and wife Donna, Enid, and Rebekah and David SmithFuller, along with a host of cousins and close friends.

The family welcomed friends during a visitation from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, February 12th at Walker Funeral Home, Shawnee.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 13th at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1451 E. 45th Street, Shawnee, Oklahoma with Dr. Todd Fisher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gideons so the word of the Lord can go out among the nations.