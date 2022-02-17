Memorial services for Elizabeth Jones will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Cherokee with Rev. Luke Heim officiating. Inurnment will be in the Alva Municipal Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for Heart research.

Elizabeth Catherine “Liz” Jones, daughter of the late Charles Leon and Mary Elza (Bradley) Morris, was born October 20, 1929, in Grove, Oklahoma, and passed away February 9, 2022, in Alva, Oklahoma, at the age of 92 years, 3 months, and 19 days.

After she graduated from high school, she was united in marriage to James David Jones in Medicine Lodge, Kansas. Liz was a devoted life partner to J.D., as well as devoted to family, friends and her church family. Mom was very proud of her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and her great great grandchildren.

She enjoyed her crafting, quilting and taught herself to draw and paint and anything she saw she could recreate from memory. When asked, she would tat, which she learned from her mother. Weekly card games with the ladies was a must not to be missed and they were a very lively bunch of ladies. She will be missed by one and all.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.D.; one son, Jimie Ray Jones; and six siblings, Charles Morris, Dan Morris, Eugene Morris, Leona Lichlyer, Edith Shores, Delbert Lee Morris, and Dorothy Heath.

Liz is survived by her daughter, Carol Yarusinsky of Cherokee, Oklahoma; three siblings, Glenn Morris of California, Delbert Morris of Texas, and Betty Foster of Missouri; two grandchildren, Larry Yarusinsky of Rawlins, Wyoming, and Jennifer Karn and husband, Chuck, of Lewiston, Idaho; three great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

