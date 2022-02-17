Grace Rosa Belle was born June 22, 1936 to Kaiser L. and Sara (Wallace) Hatch in Kingman, Ariz. Her family moved to Cherokee Okla. in January of 1942 where they made their home.

Grace graduated from Cherokee High School and then pursued a career in Nursing. With her education and experience, she spent all her working life helping residents in the nursing home have a fulfilled life. She retired from the housekeeping department at Cherokee Manor in 2001.

She married and divorced twice before she met the man whom she would love for the rest of her life, Carroll Brining.

They wed November 24, 1978. From there, Walking Tall and Morning Dove became their alter egos and everywhere they went they had lots of friends and family in CB land. Grace and Carroll went camping and fishing several times a year until he died in 1996. She loved to quilt, do puzzles, play chess and other games on her Kindle. Grace enjoyed cake decorating and made several of her children’s wedding cakes. She collected salt/pepper shakers and anything Garfield the Cat. Her family was her life.

She was preceded in death by Carroll, her parents, an infant son (Robert Dean), and a great grandson (Caleb); three brothers (Chester, Kenneth, John), one sister (Jeanette), two sister-in-laws (Marilyn and Becky) and one brother-in-law (Raymond).

Grace is survived by her four children; Wayne and Barbara Rieger of Anderson Ind., Donna and Roger Wixom, Fairmont, Angie Raida, Cheroke, and Buddy Raida, Stigler.

Her grandchildren; Kimberly and John Strong, Staci Rieger, Crystal and Alberto Velazquez, Mary and Glenn Varner, Sammuel Rieger, Clayton and Valerie Weaver, Sara and Lenny Reed, Leslie and Brian Collins, Tyler and Amanda Wixom, Emma Wixom, Shala Shaw, Shon Shaw, Nickolas Shaw, Makala and Kevin Smith, Dalton and Madison Tatum, Zoe Raida, and Remy Raida. Her great grandchildren; Joseph Strong, Cheyenne and Kalija Rieger; Amber, Emily, Jasmin, Olivia, and Sophia Valazquez, Kindra and Korey Varner, Kamdon and Kynleigh Reed, Kendal and Kade Collins, Rae Wixom; Ally, Bentley, and Serenity Jehner, Ryan Smith, Marlan Shaw, Michelle and Bella Tatum, and Legend Bidwell and Kimberlyn Ontman. Grace is also survived by one Sister-In-Law, Doris Hatch, and an honorary son, Mike Bell; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and people she called family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution through Wharton Goodwin Funeral Home to the Cherokee Ministerial Alliance Thrift Store.