Eckley Henry Phillips, was born April 29, 1933 to Martha (Beery) and Henry Phillips on a farm near Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Eckley passed away at the age of 88, on February 16, 2022 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loved ones during his final days.

Eckley helped with the family farm operations until the age of 18 at which time he made the decision to move to Colorado. He lived in Colorado for over 30 years, working most of those years as an over the road truck driver.

He married his wife Melva on June 14th 1971, and became a father to Sandy and Jeff Lofton. Eckley and Melva later went on to have two children, Dennis and Diane.

In 1984 the family moved to Cherokee, where they lived for 19 years.

In 2003 they moved to Alva, where they resided until his passing. During his time in Oklahoma he continued his love of truck driving and also worked for many years in and around Cherokee.

After retirement he enjoyed spending time with Melva, enjoying music, and seeing his grandkids and great-grandkids.

In 2021, Eckley and Melva celebrated 50 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife Melva, sons Jeff Lofton and wife Jeni, Claremore; Dennis Phillips and wife Liz, Owasso, and daughter Diane Orr and husband Brian, Moore.

He was blessed with eight grandchildren, Brianna, Kellsie, Kodi, Jacob, Samantha, Joshua, Caleb and Levi and two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Liam, with a third great- grandchild expected in September.

He is also survived by two sisters, June Miller and JoAnn Gooch, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister Marie, his parents Henry and Martha Phillips, and daughter Sandy Lofton Winkler.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alva Bible Baptist Church.