Peggy Colson, age 83, Burlington, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

She was born July 31, 1938, to Melvin and Beulah Cook. She was a graduate of Burlington Public Schools and Northwestern Oklahoma State University. While at NWOSU, she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority and was Ranger Queen her freshman year. She married Willis D. Colson in 1958 and had three children, Nick, Craig, and Jill.

Peggy worked at Farmers Exchange Bank in Cherokee before becoming the fourth-grade teacher at Burlington Public Schools, where she taught for 21 years.

She retired in 2002 to enjoy more time with her family, traveling with her friends, and to keep up with her extremely active grandsons. She was a beloved wife, mother, Meme (grandmother), and aunt.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Beulah Cook; her sister, Pat Frieden; her son, Craig Colson, and her nephew, Blayne Frieden.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Willis D. Colson, Burlington; son, Nick Colson and wife, Renee, Tulsa; daughter, Jill Haub and husband, Troy, Kingfisher; grandsons, Docker and Declan Haub, Kingfisher; brother, Mike Cook and wife, Rhonda, Alva; niece, Kit Frieden Shook and husband, Phil, Houston, Texas; niece, Gina Frieden, Nashville, Tenn. and grandniece, Beth Shook, Houston, Texas.

Peggy’s Celebration of Life Ceremony will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Lanman Funeral Home Chapel in Cherokee.

After the service, burial of Peggy’s cremains will be in Keith Cemetery, west and south of Burlington. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make a memorial donation to the Burlington Education Foundation, through the funeral home.