Graveside memorial services for Bonnie Jeffries, 101, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Carmen City Cemetery with Pastor Kirk Board officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wentworth Mortuary, Carmen.

Bonnie Marie Jeffries, daughter of the late William Fred and Alta Edna (Murley) Frey, was born September 22, 1920, at Capron, and passed away February 16, 2022, at Alva, at the age of 101 years, 4 months, and 25 days.

Bonnie grew up in the Burlington area and graduated from Burlington High School. She attended Northwestern State College, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She taught 3rd and 4th grades for many years.

On May 13, 1944, she was united in marriage to Bret Kermit Jeffries and they made their home on a farm west of Carmen.

Bonnie’s teaching career began in Amorita, teaching, as well as coaching Junior High girls’ basketball, winning the Alfalfa County Championship. She also taught in Burlington, Pleasant Valley in Wichita, Kan., ending her teaching career with the Aline-Cleo school district. She also was voted Major County Teacher of the Year.

She was a member of the Carmen United Methodist Church.

Bonnie, or Meme, was how she was affectionately known by her family. She unconditionally, unselfishly loved her children, grandchildren, and was especially proud of her great grandchildren.

Bonnie’s caring spirit and generous heart could be felt by anyone she came in contact with. She had a special gift of not only seeing the good in people, but bringing out the best of them as well. The world was truly a better place while Bonnie was here.

Besides her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Bret, Sr.; her daughter, Sherry Wilkinson; her brothers, Billy Frey and Virgin Frey; and a sister, Fern Nielson.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Bret Jeffries, Jr., Alva; three grandchildren, Sarah Jeffries, Enid, Katherine Weder and husband, Devin, Buffalo, and Collin Wilkinson, Fort Worth, Texas; two great grandchildren, Zac Weder and Hank Weder, both of Buffalo; son-in-law, Steve Wilkinson, Edmond; many other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made through Wentworth Mortuary to the Carmen Library.