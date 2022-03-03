Raymond Lee Bradford was born to Jim and Bonnie (Shipley) Bradford in Alva. April 30, 1953 and passed away February 28, 2022.

Raymond worked hard all of his life, getting into the construction business at an early age. From roadwork to oil fields, he labored on many projects requiring a strong back and a steady hand.

He was always something of a rolling stone, but took time out to marry Susana Perez Abru Brito, who blessed him with two beautiful daughters, Angela and Collen.

He was known to have a fondness for beer and the music of his favorite, Ozzy, but he loved his family most of all. Some might have called him stubborn and hardheaded, and some might say he passed on those traits to his girls, but they loved him just the way he was.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael and David; sister Debbie; and his precious niece, Melissa (Bell) Kimminau.

He is survived by his daughters, Angela Evans (Steven), Farmington, Mo., and Collen Bradford, Cherokee; grandchildren Xander Herren, Jerrica and Tiana Bradford, Domani Ivory and Bonnie-Louise Evans; brother William Bradford; sisters Gloria Murray and Christina Crigger and niece Jessica (Bell) Cunningham, along with other family and friends.

In accordance with Raymond’s wishes, there will be no memorial service, but donations may be made to the family’s GoFundMe account to help with final expenses.