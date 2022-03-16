Sherri Lynn Stephens Erb

Sherri was born September 4, 1958 in Carthage, Mo. to Raymond Lane Stephens and Sarah Jeannette Hatch Stephens and passed from this life March 5, 2022 in Enid.

Sherri grew up in Cherokee and lived there most of her life, except for a few years in Enid and Medford.

She loved animals, especially dogs, including her rats that she carried around in her purse. Other pastimes include fishing, camping, watching wrestling, and her collection of stuffed animals. She won hundreds of the animals out of the claw machines. Sherri enjoyed teaching her nieces to make pot holders. She was baptized at the Assembly of God Church in Cherokee as a child.

Those who preceded her in death include her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; a niece, Ellery Arnel, and brother-in-law, Donald Curl.

Survivors include her son, Kevin Lane Stephens; one brother, Charles Stephens; five sisters, Connie Stephens Curl, Deborah Stephens Tracy, Beth Stephens Weymouth, Carolyn Stephens Earnest, and Amber Stephens Hughes; two grandchildren, Payton Lane Stephens and Alycia Stephens.

Memorial graveside service for Sherri will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Cherokee Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc., Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

The family has requested that instead of flowers, you may make a memorial to the funeral home on behalf of the family.