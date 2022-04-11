Martha “Bobbie” Schoeb, 89, of Cherokee, peacefully passed away March 18, 2022.

She was born in Hepler, Kansas, October 10, 1932. She was a class officer and graduated valedictorian of her high school class.

She moved to Cherokee, Oklahoma to work for Monroe-Miller Motor Company as a bookkeeper. She married Robert Schoeb on March 1, 1956. She joined the First United Methodist Church of Cherokee at that time.

She actively served her community and church. She was on the library board and several church committees. She enjoyed working at the Thrift Shop, volunteering with Kids Club and being a part of United Methodist Women. She was thought of as a mother of the heart for everyone in her life. Investing in relationships was a priority that she took great pride in – she put time and energy into caring for her people.

She was active in her family’s lives. She loved being a mother, a nana, and a grand nana. She covered us in prayer and made sure our homes were full of books.

She came from a long line of spirited, short women. She was the youngest of six sisters, and she adored all of her nieces and nephews. Spending time with family brought her great delight. She taught many a family member how to play a wide variety of card and board games. Countless hours were spent that way, which highlighted her surprising competitive streak.

Her desire to share the stories about the people who filled her life was constant. She was thrilled for their exciting moments, little and big – she wanted to share those stories with everyone else. It wove us all together in a web of her love for friends, family, and community.

She loved BLTs, taco salads, fried okra, fried shrimp, and sweet tea. Her family will spend the next millennia talking about her homemade ice cream, her brisket, and her rocky road fudge bars.

Many days you could find her playing bridge and Rummikub with her friends or doing the crossword puzzle on her own. She was a voracious reader – able to consume several books a week and loved her visits to the library.

She was a meticulous gift giver. She would spend months prepping for Christmas, thoughtfully pulling together packages for everyone. This was her love language for others on full display.

Her legacy is continued by her children and their spouses: Trent and Margaret, Rosemary, Blair and Jeannie and Marty and John; grandchildren and their spouses: Zach, Sarah and Jeremy, Coby and Jimmy, Brooke and Ryan, Emiley, and Russ, Rebecca, Colin and Abi, and Kyle; and great grandchildren: Cheyenne, William, Presley, Kennedy, Gracie, Addison, Carrington, Olivia, and Nicholas

The memorial service for Bobbie will be held at the First Christian Church of Cherokee on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church of Cherokee Building Fund through the funeral home.