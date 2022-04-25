Allesi Ann Anderson was born March 7, 1955 in Claremore to parents, Luther and Yvonne Corley Jones, and passed from this life April 2, 2022. She and Rickey Anderson were married in 1978 in Tulsa.

Those who preceded her in death are her parents, Luther and Yvonne Jones of Claremore, Oklahoma and her great granddaughter of 30 days, Isabel Tullis, Enid.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rickey Anderson, Cherokee; a daughter, Cooweesta Green, Enid; two granddaughters, Jaleesia Tullis and Jazzmyne Tullis, both of Enid; a great grandson, Isaac Perez also of Enid; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service for Allesia will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 15, Lanman Funeral Home Chapel in Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be made on behalf of the family through the funeral home.