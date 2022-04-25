Gary Curtis Means

Gary Means, 70, of Moore, left this life on April 5, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1951 to Gerald and Erma Lee (Bell) Means in Cherokee, OK. He graduated from Cherokee High School in 1969 and received a degree in Agricultural Economics from Oklahoma State University in 1973. Gary married Sheila Fields on May 14, 1971. They made their home in Cherokee, where Gary spent over 40 years farming and ranching. He served the farming community for many years as a board member of the Farmers Co-op and Alfalfa County Rural Water District #1.

Gary was prominently known for his devotion to his Catholic faith, and his life was a true example of Christian service. Before his marriage to Sheila, he converted to Catholicism and was ordained as a Deacon in the Oklahoma City Archdiocese on November 14, 1986. He and his family were members of St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Cherokee, where he served the parishes in Cherokee, Alva, and Waynoka for many years.

As a Deacon, Gary’s ministry served the James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, where he provided a weekly Communion service. His ministry impacted many lives, including his own, in a lasting and rewarding way. At Christmas, it was common for Gary to receive greetings from those who had attended his Communion services throughout the years, and he treasured the friendships of those with whom he had shared his faith.

Gary was ever vigilant of the needs of those around him. He carefully watched for and addressed his family’s needs, reminding his children to change their air filters and check their oil. He provided jobs on his farm to numerous people who needed steady work. Sometimes during his daily farm chores, he would come across someone in need of help and always stopped to lend a hand. He helped many travelers on the highways in Alfalfa County whose cars had broken down or who had a flat tire.

Gary found his greatest happiness in the little things in life. He loved the mountains and would marvel at the scenery on family trips to Colorado. He loved music and, in his 20s, played drums in a country western band called Lynn Dove and the Midnight Rustlers. His grandchildren brought him immense joy, and he would spend time watching their favorite movies with them, being with them while they played, and listening as they told him about their favorite things. He went on long walks with Shelia and always loved to see the rain. But most of all, he loved the simplicity of prayer, offering countless blessings for his family, his country, and all of those that he loved.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sheila; son John Means of Oklahoma City; daughter Erin DeWalt and husband Tom, Moore; brother Tom Means and wife, Kathleen, Edmond; sister Karen Menefee and husband Ron, Valley Center, Kan.; sister Sharon Stout and husband Tim, Rogers, Mo.; sister-in-law Dawn May and husband Doug, Enid; grandchildren Andrew Means, Sophia Means, Olivia DeWalt, and Amelia DeWalt; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.