Betty Woods passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 just five days after her 89th birthday. She was born in Canadian, OK on April 19,1933 to Joseph and Alice Dudark.

She had eight siblings. Betty married Dillard Woods September 11, 1950 in McAlester. They had two children, Elizabeth and David. Betty loved watching her grandchildren in their activities. She spent many hours watching the Atlanta Braves. Betty enjoyed going to Carmen and quilting with her friends. She was known for her smile and always being happy.

Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer of McAlester; son, David Woods and wife, Terri, Cherokee; grandchildren, Chad Woods, Burlington, Kan., Jerad Woods and wife, Anna, Buhler, Kan.; Trey Cannon, McAlester, and Christina Cannon, McAlester; great grandchildren, Leah, Autumn, and Blake, Buhler, Kan., and Axton Cannon, McAlester; one sister, Ora Mae Howard, Norman; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service for Betty was from 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Carmen Cemetery, with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee.

Viewing was held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.