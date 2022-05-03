Dawn Ann White was born in Cherokee August 12, 1961, to Lawrence and Goldie Tyler. She went to be with the Lord April 23, 2022.

Dawn Ann was raised in Cherokee, where she lived her entire life. She married the love of her life, Jeff White, November 16, 1979.

The couple made their home in Cherokee where they raised their children, J.D. and Jace.

Dawn Ann was active in the Prairie Valley United Methodist Church, and she took great joy in playing the piano while Jeff led the singing. Throughout their marriage, she worked with Jeff to run their cattle operation. From running the books to working by his side in the field, she was a faithful companion to Jeff for 42 years.

Dawn Ann’s children were the light of her life. Any time she spoke about J.D. and Jace, she beamed with pride, and she always enjoyed supporting them through their many activities. From football to basketball, and then on to baseball, track and FFA (sometimes all in the same day), there was never a dull moment. She was always ready to organize whatever needed organizing, whether it be a team meal or a round of selling the coveted Pizza Hut Gold Cards.

The joy her children brought her could only possibly be topped by that afforded by her grandchildren. Being a grandmother was a seamless fit for Dawn Ann, and she loved every minute of it.

Her days with Parker at Grandad’s Farm were second to none. Whether Parker loved Monster Trucks, Minions or Jurassic World, she was always ready to incorporate those themes into the always appreciated, Dawn Ann-made birthday cake. She even made Allie’s first birthday cakes, one for the family and one for the “smash cake” photos.

If her children and grandchildren came first, the Cherokee Rainbow Girls were not far behind.

Dawn Ann served as the Mother Advisor of the Cherokee Rainbow Girls for several decades. She accomplished much with and through the Rainbow Girls. For example, she successfully petitioned Channel 9 to get Gary England’s “Terrible Twister” Show performed in the Cherokee High School gymnasium. And every year, she was ready to help with the Rainbow Girls’ annual Trick-or-Treat event, and she spent countless hours organizing and putting on the annual Easter Egg Hunt. She dearly loved the Rainbow Girls, as well as the fellowship and joy it gave to so many people.

Dawn Ann was also very active in the Oklahoma Simmental Simbrah Association (OKSSA). At the time of her death, she was serving as the association’s Executive Director. She was integral to planning and running several livestock shows and annual meetings, and she made countless, lifelong friends through the OKSSA.

Dawn Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Tyler and Goldie Tyler Guffy, and her brother, Kevin of Cherokee.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff, her son, J.D., his wife Lisa, son, Parker and daughter, Allie of Enid, and her son, Jace and his wife, Randi of Guthrie, as well as numerous Rainbow Girls and friends.

The funeral service for Dawn Ann will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Cherokee High School Auditorium, which will be followed by a graveside service at the Cherokee Municipal Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee.

There will be a viewing and visitation time from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. with family present 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Memorials may be made to Cherokee Order of Rainbow for Girls through the funeral home. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.