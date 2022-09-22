Bobbie Ray Hill was born February 8, 1944 to George Fredrick Hill and Edna Marie Huffman Hill in Anthony, Kan. and passed from this life in Crawfordville, Ga. on September 18, 2022.

He graduated Valedictorian at Byron-Driftwood High School then went to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and received a Bachelor of Science Degree with a minor in psychology. Bobbie then went to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. for Physical Therapy training.

Bobbie and Julie Quisel were married at Driftwood Christian Church on March 23, 1996 and again on April 8, 1996 in the Philippines.

Bobbie had a business providing physical therapy and worked about 50 years for hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, home health and an outpatient clinic.

As a Rotarian, he gave to his community as he did pro bono physical services to many school athletes at Wilkes County School, Lincoln County School, and Briarwood Academy.

He also helped coach the kids when they played little league T-ball and baseball. He taught his children while playing basketball, baseball, softball, football, and track while they were playing for the school. He was also their personal physical therapist when they would get hurt. He made sure that he would be there during their practices and their games. He assisted on the sideline during football season to attend to any injuries during the game. He read and told bedtime stories to his children at night no matter how late he came home from work. He was known to be a very kind, calm, loving, and generous man as a husband and father. He was a smart, great, and hardworking physical therapist and always had a smile and jokes. Patients loved him and would always say that he was such a nice and great therapist. He was a ‘people person’. He was always positive and would tell me several times, “A cup is never empty, but it can be half full.”

You would hardly see him just sitting and doing nothing or hear him complain about anything. He loved the outdoors and would spend his day outside when he was not at work or any ballgame of the children.

As an adult, he played slow pitch softball. He loved fishing, trapping, deer and pheasant hunting. He came to Oklahoma most years to hunt. He also enjoyed hunting for arrowheads and collected flintstones, obsidian, soap stones, and feathers. He enjoyed history and Native American Indian artifacts. He did knapping (making arrowheads, spears, knives, arrowhead pendants, or earrings, soap stone pipes, fishline, bow, and arrows) in his spare time. He did make a canvas Indian tepee which he used at father/son camping and showed the Native American Indian items that he had made for educational purposes during the Mule Day at the Callaway Plantation in Washington, Georgia. He was like an encyclopedia of plants and how to use the plants for medicine and making ropes, fish line, bow, and arrow.

He loved to go to historical forts, museums, and Native American museums anywhere he went on vacation. His kids would say, “we are not going to another museum again, are we?” No matter where he went on vacation, he always went to some museum.

Bobbie always listened to the Braves ballgame, Rush Limbaugh, and Paul Harvey. He watched Georgia or Oklahoma State football or basketball games, and History Channel.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; his son, Justin Hill and wife, Tonya and their children, Madison, Danielle, and Justin Jr; his daughter, Kimberly Covalli and husband, David; his son, Benjamin Hill; his daughter, Andrea Hill; his son, Zachary Hill, and his sister, Betty Ragains.

Those who preceded Bobbie include his parents, George and Edna Hill.

Graveside service for Bobbie will be at 1 p.m., Sat., September 24, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc, of Cherokee.

Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home in Cherokee with family present. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.