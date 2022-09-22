Funeral services for Carolee Robinett Stacey, 92 of Burlington are scheduled for August 27, 2022 at the Riverside Church of Christ, Burlington with Jeff Keele and Doug Graham officiating.

There will be a viewing from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Wharton Funeral Chapel, Alva.

Burial is set to follow in the Kiowa Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Wharton Funeral Chapel.

Carolee passed away on August 22, 2022 at the Memorial Nursing Center in Frederick.

Carolee Jane Robinett Stacey was born January 13, 1930 on the family farm near Burlington, to Ralph and Erma (Lindley) Robinett. She attended Burlington Schools and graduated Valedictorian of her class in 1948.

On November, 13, 1954 she married Jim Stacey and together they had two sons, Jeff and Pat. Carolee was very active all of her life in her church and served as bookkeeper for many years. She was also very active later in life in the Amorita Senior Citizens Center and managed the books for them as well.

Carolee was a huge sports fan. She watched many Burlington Elks basketball and baseball games over the years, never missing one in which one of her kids played. She was also a big OU Sooner fan. She loved putting on her OU shirt, tuning in and loudly cheering on her team no matter which sport, football, basketball, baseball or softball – she loved it all.

Survivors include her sons, Jeff Stacey and wife Chris, Sapulpa, Pat Stacey and wife Kendra of Frederick; 5 Grandchildren Cory Stacey and wife Nikki of Enid, Caleb Stacey and Tessa Coffey, Alva, Taryn, Taylor and Joshua Stacey of Frederick, and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Erma Robinett; her husband Jim Stacey; and granddaughter Shala Stacey Washington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlington School Enrichment Fund.