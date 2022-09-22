Funeral service for Charles “Alvie” Trissell, 87, of Cherokee, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Cherokee with the Reverends Bryan Laramore and Tom Cooksey officiating. Burial is set to follow at Cherokee Municipal Cemetery. There will be a visitation with the family from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Lanman Funeral Home. Alvie passed away on August 25, 2022 at Beadles Nursing Home in Alva. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Alvie was born September 28, 1934 in Cordell, Oklahoma to Jesse Earl and Ruby Jewell Trissell.

He attended and graduated from Merritt High School and then graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Agronomy. On December 22, 1957 he married Pauline Culver and together they had two daughters, Shirley and Debra, and one son, David. Alvie served his country by enlisting in the US Army in 1958 and continued thereafter serving in the Army Reserves until 1964. Alvie worked as a conservationist for the US Department of Agriculture for 36 years, with most of this time spent as District Conservationist for Alfalfa County. It was the only job he ever had and he greatly enjoyed working on the ground and with farmers helping to plan crops, build terraces and ponds. Alvie served as a liaison between the conservation district and the Northern Oklahoma Development Board of Trustees from 1971, when NODA was founded, until he retired from the District in 1992. At that time he was eligible to join the NODA Board of Trustees, was nominated and accepted the same year. Alvie’s second “job” was making anything from wood – wooden toys, wooden furniture, anything to do with wood. His toys and woodwork are dispersed throughout northwest Oklahoma and the country.

Alvie met the Lord during his college days and it was a lifetime commitment. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Men’s Bible Class.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline Trissell; his daughters, Shirley Trissell and Debra Rite; his son, David Trissell; his twin brother, Alvin, and his sister, Lucille.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Ranch Town—Edmond through the funeral home.