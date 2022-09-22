The services celebrating and honoring the life of Duane Russell Jackson, 71 of Kiowa, Colo. will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, August 15, 2022 at Capron Cemetery.

Complete cremation care and services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home, Enid.

Duane was born March 30, 1951, to Ernest and Orieta Jackson in Alva and was called home on August 8, 2022 after a brief illness.

He was a devoted husband to Sherrill for nearly 49 years and together they were blessed with two sons, Michael and Evan, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Duane was raised and educated in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1969.

A lifelong farmer and rancher, Duane was also a talented guitarist and avid woodworker. His family will cherish memories of his contagious laugh, thoughtful, beautiful handmade gifts and his music. When we listen to classic rock or appreciate the beauty of quality woodwork, we will know our fedora wearing, big hearted Duane is with us.

Duane is survived by his mother, Orieta Jackson, Alva; wife Sherrill Jackson, Kiowa, Colo.; sons Michael and wife Tiffini, Oklahoma City, and Evan and Kim Jackson, Burlington; nine grandchildren Cadence and Delaney, Kaci, Bentley, Tamiya, Faith, Kailey, Dilan and Brennan; three great grandchildren and numerous beloved nephews, nieces and cousins.

Duane was preceded in death by his father Ernest Jackson, his daughter Christine Jackson and his brother Harold Jackson.

Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com. Donations may be made to Locks of Love, www.locksoflove.org or First United Methodist Church of Capron.