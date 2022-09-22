Emersyn Kay Najera was born August 1, 2022 at 3:12 a.m. to Joey and Lili Najera. She passed into the loving arms of Jesus August 2, 2022 at 7:57 a.m. in Woodward, Oklahoma.

Emersyn is a beautiful baby girl who brought such light and love into the world the moment she arrived. She had her daddy’s curly dark hair and her mama’s dark brown eyes. Her little facial expressions were a sight to see. She would pop her bottom lip out the moment she wanted something followed by the sweetest of cries that you couldn’t help but giggle over. Those sweet cries would be followed with a dramatic sigh as if saying, “OK, I’m done being dramatic now.” She loved being swaddled and cuddled by her daddy. You could feel the love she felt for us weigh heavy in the air. Thick enough it would choke you right up with joy. She never turned down a full belly and a good nap. Emersyn had the tiniest of nails that were like a magnet to her perfect skin, which led to needing mittens. This she was not a fan of. That bottom lip would come out and she would pop those mittens off before you could get the other one on. She went rounds with her Daddy over this; back and forth they went. We resorted to a sleeper with fold over mittens and she was OK with that. She loved to make silly faces and stick out her tongue or make “O” shapes with her mouth. Emersyn was a perfect newborn baby girl, beautifully and wonderfully made in the hands of God. She will be missed every second until the end of our days.

Emersyn had a short life, although a beautiful one. She passed knowing only love, joy, and warmth. She is now in heaven being cradled by Jesus, Angels, and other family members who preceded her in death. Although we wish she was here with us, she will never feel pain or hurt from this world.

Emersyn Kay is survived by her Daddy, Joey Najera and her Mama, Lillian Najera; grandparents, Amanda and Todd DePriest; Simon and Karla Najera and their three children, Alyssa, Simon, and Nicolas; Mike and Sheri Ingraham; Justina and Monte Stebens and their four children, J’cee, Brendan, Kenneth, and Abigail; Beau and Cheyenne Ingraham and their two children, Dean and Wilder; great grandparents, Lynette and Darrell Ingraham, Sandy Newman, Brenda Smith, and Allan Zimbelman; great-great grandmothers, Glenda Ingraham and Bertha Irma Najera, and many other loving family members.

She is preceded in death by her great grandma, Kay; aunt, Desirae Douglas; great grandfathers, Sonny Brawner and Simon Najera, and cousin, Kollyn Cozens.

There will be a celebration of life service at Timberlake High School Auditorium in Helena at 2 p.m., August 10, 2022. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Helena. Memorials may be made to Lanman Funeral Home or the Love Fund at Hopeton State Bank. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.