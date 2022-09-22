Linnea Lee Pierson “affectionately known as Mimi”, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 August 8, 2022 in Denton, Texas.

Linnea was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma May 1, 1942. She attended Pawhuska High School, where she met the love of her life, Dennis Pierson. They married in Lubbock, Texas on March 4, 1961.

Linnea had a servant’s heart and spent many years caring for her mother-in-law and her son and daughter-in-law. During her career she worked for the Cherokee Manor Nursing Home, Cherokee Police Department, and held various accounting positions when she moved to Texas with the family for her husband to attend seminary. She enjoyed working with youth in her younger years as a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout Leader, and Cub Scout Leader. Linnea loved many things: God, her family and attending many of their activities, including sporting events, rodeos, music concerts and birthdays, her country, sports, politics, and traveling. She always had a huge love for opera music, Andrea Bocelli was one of her favorite opera singers. She was able to attend two of her favorite operas, Madama Butterfly and Phantom of the Opera.

Her passion was decorating her home for all holidays and season changes. Everyone loved her sugar cookies and during the holidays you could always find her in the kitchen with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren decorating. Her home was always welcoming and full of love.

Linnea is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Dennis Clell Pierson; daughter-in-law, Judith Pierson; mother, Wanda Briggs; father, Norman Todd, and brother, I Doyle Briggs.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Sullivan and husband, Steve of Krum, Texas; two sons, Scott Pierson, Denton, Texas and Todd Pierson and wife, Anita, Prosper, Texas; brothers, Norman Todd and wife, Kathy, William Briggs, Phillip Briggs, John Briggs and Joann; sisters, Norma Gross and husband, Mike, and Rosie Davis; brother-in-law, Dr. Duane Pierson and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Jamie Sullivan and significant other, Troy Crouch, Jennifer Akins and husband, Clint, Abigail Pierson, Brijida Reed and husband, Jon, Axis Pierson; five great-grandchildren, Brooke Thiem, Hunter Thiem, Caylee Akins, Ceegan Akins, Chance Akins, and numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Service was held at Lanman Funeral Home Chapel in Cherokee at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022.

She was laid to rest at the Cherokee Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee.