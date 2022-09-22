Louise Kay Talley Creasey went home to be with her Lord on September 10, 2022 at home surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly.

She was born on February 1, 1941 to Wesley Oliver and Lois Inez Wolfe Talley in Cherokee, Oklahoma. She was the baby sister to her two older brothers, Richard and John Talley. Growing up, her family moved to Byron, and at the age of two, her parents moved to where she lived at the time of her death.

Her family owned and operated a Grade A Dairy Farm. Her job on the farm was to herd cows to and from the milk barn. She was a daddy’s girl and daddy’s right hand man. She attended Byron-Driftwood Public School, graduating with the class of 1959. She then attended an all girls’ college in Denton, Texas. While in Denton, her college friend invited her to go out on a double date, and that’s where she met the love of her life, Wesley Thomas Creasey. On May 21, 1960, they were united in marriage. To this union three children were born: Kim, Wesley, Jr. and Ron. They welcomed one foster son, Dean Vaughn.

She traveled the military lifestyle to Iowa, Alaska, Germany, El Paso, and back to Cherokee, later settling on the family farm where she grew up. If you walked through the back door once, the second time you just made yourself at home.

She had a love for elephants and M&M’s. Louise wore a hat of many jobs, but bus driver was her favorite because of all the kids. She knitted house shoes for Christmas for family and friends every year. She enjoyed her TV shows, Perry Mason being at the top of her list. She belonged to the Cherokee First Baptist Church.

Those who preceded Louise in death include her husband, Wesley; her parents, Wesley and Lois Talley; her two brothers, Richard and John Talley.

Survivors include her children, Kim Metcalfe (Jeff) of Proctor, Vermont; Wesley Creasey, Jr. (Sandra), Enid; Ron Creasey, Tulsa; Dean Vaughn (Marilyn), Iowa Park, Texas; grandchildren, Dillion Metcalfe (Anya), Asa Metcalfe, Keifer Metcalfe (Moonie), Kyle Creasey, Colin Creasey, Tish Vaughn; three great-grandchildren, one of the three is Amara Louise; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service for Louise Kay Creasey will be at 1 p.m., Monday, September 19, 2022 at Cherokee First Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Cherokee Municipal Cemetery with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. There will be a time of viewing on Sunday, September 18, 2022, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through the funeral home.