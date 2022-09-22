Marjorie Nellie Van Sickle was born December 24, 1940 in Anthony, Kan., daughter of Emmett E. and Geneva Marie (Hess) Feely. She grew up on the family farms near Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School. She furthered her education at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, majoring in chemistry and biology.

She spent a Summer in central Colorado to work on a dude ranch and during this time she met a young man by the name of Joe Parker. The couple later married and were blessed with three children: Lina, Kevin, and Justin. Marjorie and the kids made their home on a farm near Manchester until 1981, when they moved to Peabody, Kan. While in Peabody, Marjorie worked in the lab at the XL meat packing plant.

Marjorie later married John Van Sickle. They made their home in Cedar Point, Kan. After John passed away Marjorie traveled for a little while throughout Colorado, before returning home to Manchester, to help care for her mother and manage the family farm.

Marjorie loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and collecting rocks. She was an avid reader, talented artist and crocheter. She raised chickens, pigs, and horses, but her favorite animals were her cats. She even built them their own cat house.

In 2017, Marjorie moved to Missouri to live with her oldest son. In 2019, they moved to Emporia, Kan.

On July 29, 2022, Marjorie passed away at Newman Memorial Hospital in Emporia, Kan at the age of 81. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Lina Kay Parker; sister, Lita Feely; and brothers: Dwight, Maynard, and Clyde Feely.

Marjorie will be deeply missed by her sons: Justin Parker and wife, Traci, and Kevin Parker and wife, Sarah; her sister, Marquetta Eilerts; 6 grandsons: Cody Parker, Tyler Parker, Stephen Bailey, Curtis Conner, Bradley Conner, and Justin Parker; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Graveside service was held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester with Pastor Bruce Wilson officiating.

Memorials in memory of Marjorie may be made to the Manchester Cemetery or the Manchester Memorial Fund, in care of Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 602 E. Main St., Anthony, KS 67003.