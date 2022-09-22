Celebration of life services for Max Leslie will be 3 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Dacoma School Cafeteria with Rev. Kyle Kiner officiating. The services are entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home of Alva.

Max L. Leslie, son of Morris and Mildred (Day) Leslie was born on October 16, 1927 on his parents’ farm east of Dacoma, Oklahoma, Alfalfa County. He was the third child, joining sister Mary Leigh and brother, Gene and later welcoming Jack and Junior. Max passed from this life on August 3, 2022. He was 94 years old.

Max graduated from Dacoma High School in 1946, was inducted into the Army and served in Greenland. On March 26, 1950, Max married Loleta Mae Small. Max and Loleta had three children, Lonnie Max, Larry Lynn and Paula Maureen.

Max farmed and ranched first with his father in the Dacoma area and did custom harvesting for many years. He and Loleta owned and operated L&M Farm Center selling fertilizer. Max and Loleta liked playing cards with their life-long friends, rarely missing ‘Friday Cards”.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Loleta (2019), his sister, Mary Leigh (Merlin) Budy, brothers Gene, Jack and Morris, Junior.

Max is survived by his three children, Lonnie and wife, Kathy, Miles City, Mont, Larry and wife, Beth, Dacoma, and Paula and husband, Jim, Dacoma; eight grandchildren; Kimberly Cederberg and husband, Dallas, Miles City, Michelle Householder and husband, Dael, and Lorraine Colvin and husband, David, Billings, Mont., Lance Leslie and Lindsey, Dacoma, and Seth Leslie and fiancé, Kendra, Oklahoma City, Alyssa Irwin and husband, Jeff, Dacoma; Mitch Mahieu and wife, Jennifer, Carmen and Matt Mahieu and Juli Dacoma; eleven great grandchildren, Kaylee, Madison and Riley Cederburg, Cade Householder, Hannah and Moriah Leslie, Jocelyn and Jordan Leslie, Logan Bays, Grady Max Mahieu, and Asa Irwin; other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Dacoma Fire Department or the Prairie Valley Methodist Church.

Remembrances may be shared with the family at www.marshallfuneralhomes.com.