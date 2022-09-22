The services celebrating and honoring the life of Sherill Ann Jackson, 67 of Kiowa, Colo. were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 28 at Capron United Methodist Church. Complete cremation care and services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home, Enid.

Sherrill was born May 4,1955, to Dr. Marion and Roberta Christensen in Kiowa, Kansas and was called home on August 22, 2022.

She recently laid her husband of nearly 49 years to rest. Together, they were blessed with two sons, Michael and Evan, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family is comforted by knowing Mom and Dad are together again.

Sherrill was raised and educated in Kiowa, Kansas and graduated from Kiowa High School in 1973. In addition to being a home maker, Sherrill was Miss Kiowa in 1972, a cub scout master, a nurse and worked for the U.S. Postal Service. She loved the mountains and enjoyed the beauty of nature, especially rocks. Her grandchildren and her Scottie dogs brought her the greatest joy.

Sherrill is survived by her mother, Roberta Christensen, Kiowa, Kan.; sons Michael and wife Tiffini, Oklahoma City, and Evan and Kim Jackson, Burlington; brother Dennis Christensen; sister Kathy Gilchrist; brother Steve Christensen, nine grandchildren Cadence and Delaney, Kaci, Bentley, Tamiya, Faith, Kailey, Dilan and Brennan; three great grandchildren and numerous beloved nephews, nieces and cousins.

Sherrill was preceded in death by her husband Duane Jackson, father Dr. Marion Christensen and her daughter Christine Jackson.

Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com.