A Celebration of Life for Bill Meyer, age 81, Enid, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Bible Baptist Church, 309 N. 11th St., Enid, with Rev. Terry Chick officiating. Burial will follow in Cherokee Municipal Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 30th from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.

Bill was born at home in Littleton, Colorado on April 5, 1941 to Rudolph and Lula Ella (Welch) Meyer, and passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home with his family present.

After the loss of his parents in 1948, Bob and Bill were moved to Ingersoll, Oklahoma. He attended Cherokee Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Nikki White on August 19, 1961. He attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University at Alva and Colorado University at Boulder, Colorado, and later received his Bachelor’s Degree at Bible College in Minnesota, graduating in 1967. Bill helped establish new churches in Wyoming, California, Indiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas and Canada. He and Nikki did mission work in India, traveling there seven times, establishing a Christian orphanage and school that still exists today, under the ministry called “Touch India”. Later, Bill received his Master’s Degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and was an LPC until his retirement this year. After 51 ½ years of marriage, Nikki passed from this life to her home in Heaven on December 23, 2012. He met Judi Bell working at Fairview Fellowship Home and they married June 30, 2016. Although their time together was short, Judi was a huge blessing in Bill’s life as his companion and caretaker.

Bill is survived by four children, Will Meyer and wife Terri, Ames; Jill Flanary and husband Ross, Ft. Smith, Ark.; Meredith Wagar and husband Will, Enid; Matt Meyer and wife Lara, Nash; nine grandchildren, Nathan Meyer, Wyatt Meyer, Logan Meyer, Jack Flanary, Michelle Barnthouse and husband Josh, Meredi Wagar, Samuel Wagar, Montell Meyer and Morgan Meyer; and one great-grandson, Gabriel Meyer.

He also leaves his brother Bob Meyer and wife Bari, Ponca City; sister Dorothy Flynn and husband Don, Brighton, Colo.; brother Rudy Sailsbery, Ft. Morgan, Colo.; sister Marilyn Jones and husband Dennis Modesto, Calif.; nephew, Dan Larsen and wife Marty, Ft. Collins, Colo.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to Bennie’s Barn with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds.

Condolences may be made, memories shared and services viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com.