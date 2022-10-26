Jeffrey Scott Harmon was born to Florence (Young) and Dale Harmon of Byron on February 1,1963 and passed away on September 11, 2022.

Jeff graduated from Burlington High School with the class of 1981. He was a gifted athlete and participated in baseball and basketball, pep club, and class plays his Jr. and Sr. years.

Jeff and Lorraine Greenwood were married on March 7,1986 in Cherokee. Their children are Taylor and Courtney.

He lived in the Byron and Cherokee area before relocating to Oklahoma City where he learned the electrical trade by working as an apprentice for Jackson Electric of Wellston. He worked on projects in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Alva. In 2010 he passed his test to become an electrical journeyman and supervised job sites in OKC then Fairview area after leaving Oklahoma City.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Beach; brother, Keith Harmon; and brother-in-law, Bob Lowden.

He is survived by his children, Taylor Harmon, Cherokee, and Courtney Cavanaugh, Oklahoma City; grandchildren: Gryffin Becker, Edmond, Emerson and Theodore Cavanaugh, Cherokee, and Kellen Copperwood, Oklahoma City; his sisters, Sherry Lowden, Manchaca, Texas; Louise Kirkpatrick (Rob), Burlington; Debra Engle, Cherokee; and Nancy Harmon, McLoud; his brothers; Larry Harmon, Alva; Ron Harmon, Lockhart, Texas; and Robert Harmon, McLoud; sister-in-law, Tammy Harmon, Cherokee; brother-in-law Marion Beach, Sand Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service is planned for family at a future date.