Rodney Jay Shaklee passed from this life October 8, 2022 to be with his Momma and Dad and Jesus. He had looked forward to this day for quite a while.

Rodney was born on November 29, 1943 in Enid, Oklahoma to Merwyn J. Shaklee and Myrtle Ellen Campbell Shaklee.

Rodney went to Jet School and then he became his Dad’s right hand man. He drove the tractor and helped his dad feed the cattle. He also helped his dad build and remodel houses during the winter months. He bought a three-wheeler and drove it all over the farm.

When dad passed away Rod became his mom’s sidekick. You never saw one without the other.

They lived at home until mom couldn’t take care of them. They moved to the Fairview Fellowship Home. This became Rod’s home for nine years. The employees at the home became his extended family especially during Covid. He had his favorites and had his own names of endearment for them.

Rod was known for being a big OU and Thunder fan. He was also known for being very ornery and picking on people. Rodney had a huge ink pen collection. Whenever anyone in the family went on a trip they would bring him back a Pen or two or three. He had pens from all over the United States and some from other countries. Rod missed his mom when she passed, but he surprised us all by getting involved with activities at the home.

Rodney was a member of the Nash Christian Church and attended the Cowboy Church faithfully.

He went to church at the Fairview Fellowship Home when he moved there. He loved gospel music and entertainment at the home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Merwyn J. and Myrtle Ellen Shaklee; grandparents, Fred and Edith Shaklee, and Don and Irene Campbell and a number of aunts and uncles and cousins.

He is survived by brother, Rick Shaklee and wife, Bonnie of Cleo Springs; sister, Roxanne Weeks, and husband, Lary of Aline; nieces, Mitsy Shaklee of Mustang, Amber (Shane) Green of Jet, Kodee (Ronnie) Nickel of Aline, Bridget (Cole) O’Neil of Medford; great nephews and nieces, Brock (Kara) Buller, Bradon (Chloe) Buller, Braxton (Addison) Buller, Gentrye Nickel, Easton Nickel, Amistye Nickel, Brody O’Neil, Kynlee O’Neil, and Jadyn O’Neil and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rodney’s funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Nash Christian Church.

Burial will follow at Timberlake Cemetery under the direction of Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Helena.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. , Thursday with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Helena.

Memorials may be made to the Fairview Fellowship Home, Nash Christian Church, or Jet Firefighters Association through Lanman Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Helena. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc. Memories and condolences may be made online at Lanman’s website – www.lanmanmemorials.com.