Bernard Lee Flaming, retired Firefighter, retired member of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, and resident of Ponca City, passed away on October 17, 2022 at the age of 93.

He was born on June 25, to Sam and Marie Berg Flaming in Fairview. He attended Fairview Public High School and graduated from Enid Business College. He and the love of his life, Alberta Lucille Regier, were married on September 3, 1950 and resided in Enid, where they raised their six children.

Bernard was a firefighter for the Enid Fire Department until his retirement and served as President of the Board for the Oklahoma Retired Firefighters Association for several years.

In 1972, the family moved to Jet, where he was Superintendent of the Salt Plains State Park for 7 years. He served as President of the Jet-Nash School Board.

Along with his wife and brother Royce, Bernard built and grew the Sav-A-Trip convenience store business throughout northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. In 1989, he retired as a Captain after 38 years with the Oklahoma Army National Guard. He was a member of the Mennonite Brethren Church.

Bernard loved gardening, carpentry, hunting, and March Madness. He was known to load up his pickup with crates of tomatoes, cucumbers, pecans, and tools and drive to homes of his children and close friends for many renovation projects.

Bernard is survived by his son Daryl and wife Kathryn, his son Brent and wife Ludean, and his son Sam and wife Connie; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; his brother Royce and wife Wilda, and his brother Dennis and wife Elaine.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother A.J.; his sister Kleta Wallis; Alberta, his wife of 44 years; and his son Eldon and daughters Cheri Linthicum and Anita Flaming.

A private memorial service at the family cemetery plot will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Scholarships Program (https://www.firehero.org/donate/).