Juan Angel Montalvo was born Jan. 8, 1947, in Allende, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and passed from this life Nov. 16, 2022 at Fairview Fellowship Home.

A graveside memorial service for Juan will be at Cherokee Municipal Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com.