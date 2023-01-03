Bobby “Bob” G. Resler, 77, of Paragould, Ark.,

passed from this life on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

He was born in Cherokee on May 26, 1945, to the late Henry and Margaret Foster Resler.

He graduated from Cherokee High School in 1963. Bob earned his Bachelor of Science degrees in economics and sociology from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. During his last year or two of college, he became a police officer.

After graduating, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. During his enlistment, Bob returned home to marry Jackie Holderby on February 10, 1968. They returned to Quantico, Virginia, for USMC Officer Candidates School. Following his service in the military, Bob worked for Holderby Ford for many years before becoming the Warehouse Foreman for Alfalfa Electric Cooperative. Bob also was an Emergency Medical Technician and volunteered in Alfalfa County, Oklahoma, for over 30 years.

After moving to Paragould, Bob became very involved in his church, First United Methodist Church. He was an active volunteer at the Witt House Food Pantry. Bob loved attending events for his grandchildren, and he looked forward to coffee with the R.O.M.E.O. Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out). It can easily be said that Bob lived to serve others.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jackie Holderby Resler; and sister, Judy Kay Hefley.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Lynnae (Jacob) Kellett, Paragould, Ark.; son, Jeremy Resler, Perry; and grandchildren, Sabrina and Alexanne Kellett, Fayetteville, Ark., and Dominick, Abigail, and Jonathan Resler, Perry.

A memorial service was held at 4 p.m., December 10, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Paragould, Ark., with Revs. Dane Womack and Chase Burns officiating. Honorary pallbearers were the R.O.M.E.O. Club.

Memorials may be sent to the Witt House Food Pantry, 501 W. Garland St., Paragould, AR 72450.

There will be a service for Oklahoma friends and family at a later date.