Francis Mach, age 94, Cherokee, passed away on January 17, 2023, at the Fairview Fellowship Home in Fairview.

Frank was born May 23, 1928 to Andrew and Rose Katherine (Streit) Mach in Vinita.

After attending school in Vanita, Frank enlisted in the Army and served his country in Korea. After the Army Frank went back to school and got a BS in science and then went to work at the Masonic Hospital for 40 years, later Alfalfa Co. Hospital as the laboratory and x-ray technician.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents Rose and Andrew, his siblings Joseph, Norma, Mary Lou, Andrew, Katie and John Paul.

Frank is survived by his God-daughter Maggie Koppenaal and husband Ken, Cherokee, Josh Koppenaal Oklahoma City, Jeremy Koppenaal, Yukon, Amanda, Dominic, Abigail and Sophia Bocox all of Enid; two sister in-laws, Millie Mach, Colorado Springs, Colo. Viola Mach-Sullivan Vancouver, Wa., and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

There will be a rosary service 10:30 a.m., Saturday the 21st of January 2023 with Mass following at 11 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Cherokee.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to St. Cornelius Catholic Church or Cherokee Food Pantry through Wharton Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements are by Wharton Funeral Chapel.