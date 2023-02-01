Jean Ann (Castle) Tarrant, 70, died from complications relating to cancer on Friday, January 20, 2023, in her home in Cypress, Texas.

Jean is survived by her husband of 50 years, Doug; her children: Jennifer and husband, Dan, Greg and wife, Paloma, Julie and fiancé, Jonathan, Jeff and wife, Samantha; four grandchildren: Abi, Anna, Ely, and Ozzie, and her sisters: Janet Roper, Christie Ballard, and Kimberly Miller.

She was predeceased by her parents, L.E. and Joan Castle.

Jean was born on October 3, 1952, and grew up in Burlington, Oklahoma. Her three sisters and many cousins and friends remember Jean as an outgoing, fun-loving, talented, and kind young woman. She loved horses and was active in church youth groups, 4-H clubs, FFA livestock shows, musical groups, and athletics–including finishing third in the high school tennis state tournament.

In 1972, she married Doug Tarrant, with whom she had four children. Jean’s joyful spirit helped bring about new adventures and deep friendships as Doug’s employment moved their family to Louisiana, Fla., Norway, and ultimately Texas. She delighted in every opportunity to travel and explore the US and abroad. Throughout the many transitions, Jean’s commitment to family led to meaningful memories and cemented deep and lasting bonds among extended family members near and far.

Jean graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in physical education. Her love of sports and physical activity was a continued joy throughout Jean’s life. An excellent tennis player, she played in competitive women’s leagues throughout her life as well as with her husband and children. Jean also attended games to watch her children, grandchildren, and professionals alike play a variety of sports, and frequent family vacations were spent hiking and enjoying the outdoors. Her last road trip was in the summer of 2022, as Jean and her family traveled across the American West and enjoyed hiking around the Grand Canyon. Jean was an enthusiastic fan of musical and live theater, whether on Broadway or at her grandchildren’s schools. She was a skilled musician herself, entertaining her family with her piano playing and regularly serving in church choirs.

Faith was central to Jean’s life. She was a generous volunteer, from organizing musicals for youth at her church, to leading ladies’ Bible studies, to serving at her children’s schools. Jean actively supported organizations that spread the message of Jesus, and is a shining example of God’s love to her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Cy-Fair Christian Church in Houston, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Jet, Oklahoma.

In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead consider contributing to one of the below organizations.

● Cyfair Christian Church, Houston – Metcalf on Missions

● Cyfair Christian Church, Houston – Ladies Bible Study

● Jet Oklahoma United Methodist Church