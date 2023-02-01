Jewell Lavon (Whitehead) James was born Aug. 16, 1936 to Arthur Whitehead and Elsie (Glenn) Whitehead in rural Capron, and passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, in her home at the age of 86.

Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Elsie Whitehead; sisters and husbands, Helen and Marvin Knopf, Jo Ann and Milton Dorris, Gladys and Norman Weigand, and Virginia Tatro.

She is survived by her three children, Sharon, Arthur, and Barbara; her granddaughter and husband, Tabitha and Terrance Long; and great-grandchildren, Truman and Triton Long; as well as numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Service for Jewell will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Cherokee First Christian Church. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Burial will be at Cherokee Municipal Cemetery with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorial contributions can be given to First Christian Church in Cherokee through the funeral home.